Nandini Gupta’s journey at Miss World 2025 comes to an end as she bows out after securing a place in the Top 20. Miss World 2025, the 72nd edition of Miss World Festival is taking place on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Beauty queens from the 108 countries participated, grouped in four continental regions - Africa, Asia and Oceania, Americas and Carribbean and Europe. Top 8 consisted of Top 2 from each of the continental regions. From Nandini's continental region, Asia and Oceania, Miss Philippines Krishnah Gravidez and Miss Thailand – Suchata Chuangsri advanced to the next stage. Representing India with grace and determination, Miss India Nandini Gupta concludes her campaign on a proud note at the Hyderabad finale.

Meet The Miss World 2025 Top 8 Finalists!

