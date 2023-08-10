American socialite and media personality Paris Hilton is currently vacationing in Greece, and the 42-year-old shared a bunch of photos from her lavish holiday. She channelised her inner Barbie in this new Instagram post where Paris posed in a printed pink bikini. In a couple of pics, the gorgeous star is seen hosing down to beat the heat. She is also donning white-frame sunglasses and wedge platform heels while enjoying her yacht life. Paris Hilton captioned the post writing, “Bikini Barbie”, followed by a string of emojis and hashtags, Summer of Sliving and Thats Hot. 'Barbiecore' Style Inspirations With a Hint of Nostalgia: Here's How to Glamorously Deck Yourself Up in the Viral Fashion Trend.

View Pics of 'Bikini Barbie' Paris Hilton:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

