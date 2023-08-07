If your social media is filled with 'Barbiecore' aesthetic, you are not alone. And if you are wondering what exactly it means to 'give barbiecore' in the fashion world? Let us make it simple for you... it is pink (hottest one you can find), mixed with extravagance, chunky accessories and loads of nostalgia. Barbie: Dua Lipa Looks Mesmerising in Mermaid Avatar in New Still from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film (View Pic).

After the last several years, 'Barbiecore' is a much-welcomed mood-booster that has been brought to life once again by Margot Robbie who plays the title character in the eagerly awaited film, which is directed by Greta Gerwig and features a star-studded cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Helen Mirren, and John Cena.

To get into the 'Barbie World' let's start with the one colour that perfectly captures Barbicore's spirit. opt for a hot shade of pink. Barbiecore is also about embracing hyperfemininity and breaking gendered rules historically attached to the colour pink! You can get into the Y2K nostalgia and play around with brilliant colours, especially the doll's iconic hot pink. It only makes sense that this '80s-inspired, bold pink look is taking centre stage as the 'it' style of the summer given that many people yearn for simpler, brighter, and more carefree days.

Tiny dresses and petite fit-and-flares are among the silhouettes, while feathers and sparkles can be seen among the details. When it comes to accessorizing, chunky shoes come in a variety of heights, from jelly block heels to ultra-high pumps. Plastic hair clips and other colourful accessories such as bracelets are also wonderful accents.

Let's Take a Look at a few 'Barbiecore' Style Inspirations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨JAY ROBERTS✨ (@jayroberts2k)

Dua Lipa in Barbiecore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @styledbyiconicc

Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seventeen (@seventeen)

Camp-Barbie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Hotness Barbie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbieofficial)

Barbie and Ken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eliza (@eliza.co.uk)

Florence Pugh in Bare Barbiecore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

You don't need to just go hot pink, you can get into the Barbiecore aesthetic using bubblegum, light pastels and fuchsia. Barbie has long been a source of fashion inspiration for celebrities as well! Remember when Deepika Padukone somewhat attempted to capture camp at Met Gala 2019? Quite campy-Barbiecore if I may?

Also, Hailey Bieber's sentimental Halloween ensemble in 2016! Who else remembers Kacey Musgraves' Met Gala Moschino moment in 2019. Soon after, the celebs brought the look to Coachella in April, where it quickly caught on. Conan Grey wore a special Valentino outfit, and Harry Styles, the main attraction, looked stunning in pink feathers.

