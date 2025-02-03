Paris Hilton has always been a trendsetter, especially on the red carpet, making several fashion statements over the years. At Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy 2025 party, the socialite once again turned heads with her barely-there yet stunning outfit. In a series of pictures shared on social media, Paris dazzles in a sheer black floor-length gown decked in thousands of diamonds. The gown features full sleeves and a figure-hugging ruched design at the hips with subtle shoulder padding. The gown also reveals her black panties, adding a touch of oomph. Paris completes the look with chic black pumps and exquisite diamond earrings. She opts for a neatly styled high ponytail. Her makeup, featuring warm brown tones with bold eye makeup, enhances her features and finishes the look with finesse. View Paris Hilton’s pictures below. Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga Stuns in Black Vivienne Westwood Gown and Vintage Tiffany Necklace (Watch Video).

Paris Hilton at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy 2025 Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)