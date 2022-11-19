Saniya Iyappan’s latest post on Insta is sure make one pack your bags and jet off for an exotic vacay. The actress shared a few pictures from her Dubai holiday in which she is seen posing on a yacht, capturing the world’s biggest and tallest Ferris wheel, Ain Dubai, in the frame and posing for the camera. Saniya opted for a chic co-ord set that shows off her fit and fab curves as well. Khushi Kapoor Shares Pictures From Her Mauritius Vacay on Instagram!

Saniya Iyappan At The Dubai Marina City

