Trekkers and environment lovers can enjoy the mesmerising site of colourful flora at the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand from the 1st of June, 2022. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Valley of Flowers falls in the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve which is famous for the charming meadows of alpine flowers. This Year the heavenly place will start blooming early due to glacier melt and will tentatively close on 31st October. Apart from Himalayan flowers, you can also see the different varieties of butterflies and birds and at times the blue sheep, musk deer, black or brown bear, snow leopards, and many other species of animals and birds. Uttarakhand Tourism: Triyuginarayan Temple Situated 1,980m Above Sea Level Is a Hidden Treasure.

Valley of Flowers In Uttrakhand

*Valley of flowers will open for nature lovers from tomorrowWill be able to see this world heritage till October, will be allowed to enter tomorrow's #valleyofflowers #uttarakhand #valleyofflowerstrek #rishikeshwritings pic.twitter.com/BWhfIAWa5N — RW • Rishikesh Writings (@RwRishikesh) May 31, 2022

