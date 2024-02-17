Zayn Marie Khan, daughter of Mansoor Khan and niece of Aamir Khan, is emerging as a notable figure in the entertainment industry. The talented actress gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Sarina Kapoor in the second season of Made in Heaven. Her pictures from cousin Ira Khan’s wedding took the internet by storm. Well, she’s currently in Japan and shared a few pictures from her travel diaries. Earlier this month Zayn had shared a few pictures citing she’s travelling to Japan to meet her parents. Her recent Instagram post offer a peek into her exploration of Tokyo, the bustling capital of Japan. Take a look at some of the captivating moments she has shared from her Japanese escapade. Aamir Khan's Niece Zayn Marie Khan Reveals The Golden Advice She Received From Her Superstar Uncle.

Zayn Marie Khan In Japan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Khan (@zaynmarie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)