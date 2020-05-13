Aamir Khan's Niece Zayn Marie Khan Reveals The Golden Advice She Received From Her Superstar Uncle

Zayn Marie Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Popular director Mansoor Khan's daughter Zayn Marie Khan made her Bollywood debut with Shirish Kunder's heavily criticised, Mrs Serial Killer. Although, appearing only in a supporting role, Zayn managed to grab eyeballs, with her acting and action skills. It is interesting that she made her debut as an artist with a movie produced by Farah Khan. Because, years ago, it was with Mansoor Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, with which Farah made her debut as a choreographer. In an interview, Zayn talked about the influence of her superstar uncle Aamir Khan on her.

Talking about Aamir, the actress told The Indian Express, "One thing that he always says is that there are two kinds of actors — if you have to thread a needle, one will keep thinking how I’m looking while I’m threading this needle and the other who just threads the needle. I think that really stuck with me. Instead of getting caught up in what you’re doing, if you just do it, that is performance, that is acting." Aamir Khan's Tip for Scriptwriters During These Tough Times.

Zayn further added, "He never sat me down to teach acting. His work ethic is very strong. He has worked his way very very hard for very long. That’s something that I genuinely have picked up from him and my dad. I believe in putting your head down and working as hard as you can. Then you start picking work as best as you can and that is when people will begin to notice and appreciate you."

It was not Aamir but her cousin, Imran Khan, helped her prep for Mrs Serial Killer more. Zayn revealed that Imran would read her co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez's dialogues while enacting a few scenes.