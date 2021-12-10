43 camels have been ejected from Saudi Arabia's Beauty Pageant Contest for using Botox injections and other cosmetic enhancements by the unscrupulous breeders. Launched at the beginning of December, the 40-day King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which is located about 100 kilometers northeast of the capital, Riyadh, has till now dealt with 147 cases of tampering-the highest number since the Camel festival began. Breeders have been charged with using unethical ways to win the contest, such as injecting silicone and fillers and embellishing camel's body parts using rubber bands to enhance their appearance. The camels are examined both physically and clinically, using devices such as X-ray machines and sonar devices.

43 Camels Disqualified Over Botox Use And 'Tampering'

Organizers of a popular camel beauty contest in Saudi Arabia have disqualified 43 contestants after cracking down on Botox injections and other forms of "tampering" by breeders. https://t.co/phfdSx4MEJ — CNN (@CNN) December 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)