Math tricks and riddles can sometimes be brainteasing. A similar video of a math riddle wants to prove an equation 5+5+5 = 550 is right by drawing just one line. A little boy studies while the mother and sister try to solve this. The trick is very simple, but both the mother and sister make numerous attempts at getting it right but do not get it. That’s when the little one shows how it is done, and it is rather very simple and smart. Watch it yourself to know the answer. Heart-Warming Video of a Girl Adorably Tricking Her Parents into Reading Her First Acceptance Letter to Optometry School Goes Viral! Watch.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Add 1 line and make this equation correct: 𝟱 + 𝟱 + 𝟱 = 𝟱𝟱𝟬 The answer is in the video😊 pic.twitter.com/W0Yh1S2Mkq — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 30, 2023

