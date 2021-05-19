Making your parents proud is always an amazing feeling but this girl who goes by the username @jeeeverz on Twitter surprised her parents with a special trick. In a heart-warming video, the girl asked her parents to read a from paper but told them that it was some sort of riddle. However, ultimately the parents found out while reading that it was actually her first acceptance letter to Optometry school.

Watch Heart-Warming Video:

so i told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school pic.twitter.com/zjTbcWnuXn — gurjiv comma (@jeeeverz) May 19, 2021

