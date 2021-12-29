Lucknow, December 29: Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday ignited a new debate in the poll bound state of Uttar Pradesh, by announcing on Twitter that if voted to power, the SP government will provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh if one "dies due to a mishap that takes place due to or involving a bull". The move is seen by political pundits as Akhilesh's way of scoring a political point or two over his main rival and UP CM Yogi Adityanath as several reports of stray cattle causing accidents or loss to farmers had been reported in last few years in Uttar Pradesh. However, the tweet by SP supremo became an instant topic of conversation on the social media as funny tweets and posts were shared by users on Twitter, in reaction to the announcement by Akhilesh Yadav.

Here's The Tweet By Akhilesh Below

No Sooner Had Akhilesh Tweeted About the Compensation For 'Death-by-Bull', Than the Twitter Users Shared Funny Memes and Videos.

One User Wondered What Would Happen if the Bull is Defeated by a Person in a Dual (Highly Unlikely We Would Say)

और अगर सांड से लड़ने पर इंसान जीत गया तो ?

— Mayank jhunjhunwala (@ambitiousmayank) December 28, 2021

Then There Were Those Who Wondered if Forlorn Lovers Would Receive Compensation too

A User Had This Reaction (Remember Bhul Bhulaiyaa)

Ye tweet dekhne baad meri halat ye ho gayi hai 😆 pic.twitter.com/c7cenKlrT3 — curious (@followingyou999) December 28, 2021

