The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis misspelled Sholay as Chole and it brought flavored laughter to all the cinema lovers and foodies. Ellis hilariously misspelled the name of an iconic movie as he shared the shortlisted films he would watch after asking Twitter users to recommend some Hindi movies. The British Envoy then corrected his goof-up and said I meant Sholay not chole. "I haven’t had breakfast yet," he further added. Holi 2023: Nawaz Sharif Does Another Blunder, Gets Trolled for Using Diwali's Diya Emoji to Wish Holi (Check Tweet).

'Sholay not Chole':

I meant शोले not chole (I haven’t had breakfast yet) https://t.co/CkqmtwAKow — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 11, 2023

