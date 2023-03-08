Nawaz Sharif has a thing for making blunders. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan often gets trolled for making such blunders. This time, the PML (N) leader got the wrath of the Internet when he extended Holi 2023 wishes with a diya emoji. While correcting Sharif, a Twitter user wrote "Lamp is a symbol for Diwali celebration sir." Since then, the Pakistani leader is getting massively trolled. The screenshots of Sharif's tweet are now being shared on social media and websites. Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Sharif Slams Her Husband Muhammad Safdar Over Anti-Party Remarks.

Nawaz Sharif Extends Holi Wishes:

Happy Holi 🪔 — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) March 6, 2023

Lamp=Diwali

Lamp is a symbol for Diwali celebration sir. — imran khan (@bullahia) March 6, 2023

Sharif Trolled:

Holi celebrations with diwali lights😂😂 pak pak — Yatharth Sikka (@SikkaYatharth) March 8, 2023

