A man nicknamed the "dirtiest man in the world" for not taking a shower has died at the age of 94. Amou Haji, who did not tool bath for more than half a century and was single, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars. World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Dies Shortly After Taking First Bath in Decades.

Known as "the world's dirtiest man," Amou Haji has died aged 94 only months after having his first shower. The Iranian hermit was best known for his aversion to bathing or consuming fresh food and drinks. pic.twitter.com/RPZIjMiXod — 10 News First Queensland (@10NewsFirstQLD) October 26, 2022

