In heartbreaking news, the social media influencer Yashu Singh, popular as Makeover Yash, passed away. Although the reason behind the makeup artist’s death remains unverified, his sister, Chirmiti Singh’s several posts on Instagram indicate that excessive trolling and online bullying deeply affected Yashu’s mental health. She further confirmed Yashu’s death on a social media post, showing their family engaged in the final rites. His sudden demise has left fans heartbroken, who flooded Instagram comments with rest in peace posts and condolence messages. More update on his death is awaited. Who Was Misha Agrawal? All About Social Media Influencer Who Died by Suicide 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday Due to Decrease in Followers.

Makeover Yash No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R C H I 🍷 (@chirmiti_singh)

Family Performs Final Rites

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R C H I 🍷 (@chirmiti_singh)

Yashu Singh’s Ankit Gujjar Calls Out Trolls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit gujjar 97 (@ankitgujjar_97)

This Is How Fans Reacted

Screenshots of Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

