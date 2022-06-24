United States President Joe Biden fumbles during his speech when he was trying to describe America in a single word on Friday, 24 June. In a recent video that went viral on social media, Biden tried to describe United State in a single word and ended up saying "Asufutimaehaehfutbw".

A clip has been shared by Hindustan Times on Twitter, which features Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris addressing the nation.

Watch | Joe Biden fumbles, describes America in single word as "ASUFUTIMAEHAEHFUTBW" pic.twitter.com/zF1Ju2M0xt — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)