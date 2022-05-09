Bollywood's popular Salman Khan has a crazy fan following with people making reels on his iconic songs and dialogues. Recently, a doppelganger of the actor was arrested in Lucknow as he created a public nuisance and was found smoking against the backdrop of the historic roads and monuments. The duplicate identified as Azam Ansari used to make short videos and was taken into custody while he was making a reel on the clock tower in the Thakurganj police station area. Virat Kohli’s Doppelganger Found After Funny RCB Meme Goes Viral Following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Winless Campaign in IPL 2019.

Watch The Video, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azam Ansari (@azam00ansari)

Have A Look:

Uttar Pradesh | A man from Lucknow, Azam Ansari penalised, arrested, and sent to jail last night by Thakurganj Police for smoking in a public place. The man used to copy actor Salman Khan and shoot videos of himself for social media. pic.twitter.com/RQgqEwzzzI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)