Flood-like situations triggered by the incessant rains have thrown life out of gear for Bengalureans as waterlogged roads and highways caused major traffic snarls in the city on Tuesday following the rains. Roads were flooded in Bellandur as the surrounding lake overflowed and the water came on the roads. Heavy traffic jams were also witnessed along the Bellandur Outer Ring Road (ORR). Let's take a look.

Check Tweet:

WATCH: Traffic movement was crippled on #OuterRingRoad in #Bengaluru due to the water from the lake overflowing into a nearby drain following rains, resulting in flooding on the roads in Bellandur. Video By: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu @THBengaluru #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/iOpnZvN9a1 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) August 30, 2022

Check It Out:

Heavy Jam in ORR:

Heavy trafic Jam in ORR - Banglore, Mahadevapura to SilkBoard, Not moving 100 meter from last 30 min , #bangaloretraffic #help #savepeopletoreachhome #trafficlearanceneeded — Susanta sahoo (@Susanta95413632) August 30, 2022

See Tweet:

Mahadevapura to silk board - 3.5 hours. That's the time I took to travel, a new record. I just got to reach my home after 3.5 hours journey from Mahadevapura. I stopped in between my journey for lunch and tea. Had I been in car, would have taken a nap too. #bangaloretraffic — Praveen (@bosstechnica) August 30, 2022

