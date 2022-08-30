Flood-like situations triggered by the incessant rains have thrown life out of gear for Bengalureans as waterlogged roads and highways caused major traffic snarls in the city on Tuesday following the rains. Roads were flooded in Bellandur as the surrounding lake overflowed and the water came on the roads. Heavy traffic jams were also witnessed along the Bellandur Outer Ring Road (ORR). Let's take a look.

Check Tweet:

Check It Out:

Heavy Jam in ORR:

See Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)