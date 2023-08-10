A viral video doing the internet rounds shows a bear sitting in a human-like position in a pool at Fort Worth Zoo. The video shows the bear relaxing and chilling in the water while sitting in a position which is quite similar to how humans sit. "If you need us, we’ll be here. (Can officially confirm this is a real bear) [sic]," Fort Worth Zoo wrote while sharing the video of the bear. It looks like the zoo took a dig at the recent controversial video of China’s Hangzhou Zoo where a ‘human-like bear’ was spotted standing on its hind leg which made people wonder whether it was a human dressed in a bear suit. Bear or Human? Chinese Zoo Denies Its Bears Are ‘Humans in Disguise’ After a Video of Sun Bear Standing on Its Hind Legs Goes Viral (Watch).

Here's the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Worth Zoo (@fortworthzoo)

