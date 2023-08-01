After a video of the sun bear in Hangzhou Zoo standing on its hind legs went viral online, many people started speculating that it was a human in a suit. Hangzhou Zoo has now issued a clarification on the issue. Sun bears are endangered species native to the rainforests of South East Asia. The Hangzhou Zoo stated the clarification from the perspective of the sun bear. "Some people think I stand like a person... It seems you don't understand me very well [sic]," Hangzhou Zoo added in the statement. The spokesperson of the Hangzhou Zoo has refuted all the rumours of the sun bear being a human in a bear suit. How To Survive a Bear Attack? Guess, Standing Still Is the Most Effective Way of Preventing Bear Attack, Claims Viral Video.

Here's the Video of the Sun Bear:

WATCH: 🐻 A viral video of a black sun bear at the Hangzhou Zoo in China's Zhejiang province has some netizens convinced that it is a human in disguise. The zoo has since spoken out to quell the rumours, maintaining that it is "definitely a real animal". pic.twitter.com/hzHOZSnLPT — TODAY (@TODAYonline) July 31, 2023

