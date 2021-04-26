Heart-warming! A beedi worker from Kannur donated Rs 2 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in Kerala. After his donation, he was left with just Rs 850 in his bank account. His story has gone viral on social media as netizens laud him.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac shared the beedi worker’s story in a tweet:

Keral rallies to #vaccinechallenge . A beedi worker from Kannur donates ₹2lakhs to CMDRF leaving just ₹850 in his account. Bank staff hesitated but his answer was that he could still roll beedies and also was entitled to disability pension. We are humbled by response of people. — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) April 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)