A video has come to light from Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road where a bike driver was spotted travelling with his cats as pillions on the bike. The man was not just driving with one cat, but two on a bike as the furry animals sat calmly, unphased by the fact that they could fall. At the beginning of the video, the man could be seen commuting through the city with a cat on his back, and as the video progressed, another cat could be seen sitting on the bike’s fuel tank. Paw-Some Wedding! Tommy and Jaily Get hitched in UP's Aligarh (Watch Video).

Watch the Video Here

