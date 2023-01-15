Tommy (male dog) and Jaily (female dog) took the 'Pheras' in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh as per the rituals of a traditional Indian wedding. The paw-some wedding is now the talk of the town. Tommy, an 8-month-old male who hails from Sukharavi village got married to 7-month-old Jaily of Atrauli's Tikri Raipur. The owners, Dinesh Chaudhari and Dr. Ramprakash Singh wedded their loved ones on January 14. Uttar Pradesh: Childless Couple Celebrate Birthday of Their Goat Kids in Banda (Watch Video).

Paw-Some Wedding:

Meanwhile Tommy and Jaily got hitched in UP's Aligarh. pic.twitter.com/E5YbFlRS77 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 15, 2023

