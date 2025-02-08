A video from Delhi has gone viral, showing people carrying a mock funeral procession of Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, complete with a band and banners. The procession featured an effigy of Kejriwal, with a child leading the march and holding a placard that read, "One corrupt leader, Arvind Kejriwal". The video surfaced amid the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, marking a significant setback for the party. With several top AAP leaders losing their seats, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Somnath Bharti, the party faced a tough electoral battle against the BJP. PM Modi Address to BJP Workers Live Streaming: Watch Video of PM Narendra Modi Addressing ‘Karyakartas’ After Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025.

Citizens Hold Mock Funeral Procession for Arvind Kejriwal

देखिए दिल्ली से वायरल वीडियो लोग बैंड बाजे के साथ अरविंद केजरीवाल की फोटो लगाकर अर्थी निकाल रहे हैं एक बच्चा पेपर लेकर चल रहा है जिसमें लिखा है भ्रष्टाचारियों का एक लाल अरविंद केजरीवाल pic.twitter.com/a13f9w8324 — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)