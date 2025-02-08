Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing BJP workers following the Delhi election results 2025. The BJP is set to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest trends showing the saffron party ahead in 47 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 23. AAP's crushing loss has been underlined by the defeat of its top leaders, including its chief Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. The Congress has maintained its record of the past two elections in the capital, failing to win a single seat in the 70-member assembly. Watch live streaming of PM Modi’s address to party karyakartas below. Delhi Election Result 2025: 3 Reasons Why Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Suffered Defeat Against BJP.

