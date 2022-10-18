In a bizarre incident, a Chicken in Kolhapur laid the biggest egg in the country. According to reports, the chicken and the egg have become talk of the the town after pictures of the same went viral on social media. Reportedly, the egg weighs 210 grams. As per reports, the chicken is from Talsande village in Hatkanangle taluk of Kolhapur. The chicken laid the eggs in Dilip Chavan's poultry. Reports claim that the eggs laid by the chicken are not only the biggest but also the largest eggs in the country. Crocodile Spotted Crossing Road in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg, Panic Grips Locals After Viral Video Surfaces.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)