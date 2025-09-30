The man behind viral "Bihari Samosa" restaurant in London has come under fire over a video. A social media post uploaded last week on the Instagram page of "Bihari Samosa UK" shows its owner selling samosas hawker-style on the streets of London. While the video is widely circulated, a section of netizens were unimpressed his tactics. They advised him to follow the civic rules while promoting his business. One user commented: "I know you are promoting your business but please do it in the right way, because of people like you all other Indians living here get the blame! (sic)" Another quipped: "This is exactly why we are hated by foreigners (sic)." Desi Baraat 'Shuts Down' Wall Street: 400-Person Grand Indian Wedding Procession Takes Over NYC Street, Reactions Pour In As Video Goes Viral.

'Bihari Samosa' in London Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bihari Samosa UK (@biharisamosa.uk)

Netizens Unimpressed With Business Tactics of 'Bihari Samosa' in London

'Bihari Samosa' fame seller faces backlash (Photo Credits: Instagram/@biharisamosa.uk)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

