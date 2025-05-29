A heartwarming video showing a desi baraat shutting down Wall Street in New York City, United States, is going viral on social media. Shared by a DJ on Instagram, the video's caption read, "We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person Baraat—who would’ve ever thought?!" The viral clip shows nearly 400 people, part of an Indian wedding procession and dressed in traditional attire, dancing their hearts out as they take over the famous Wall Street in New York City. The video also shows guests at the wedding party dancing to upbeat tracks, a mix of pop and Bollywood. At the centre of the celebration are the bride and groom, who are seen dressed in a red lehenga and beige sherwani, respectively, as they groove to the music. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, "People in NYC are so happy and surprised as well …recording videos of Barrat," while a second user commented, "Wow !!! That’s amazing." A third user said that this was a new way of destination wedding. Actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb also reacted to the viral video. Taking to the comments section, she asked, "Where was my invite?". 'Angels Do Exist': Akash Banerjee's Wife Nidhi Rescued After Fracturing Her Ankle During Pulpit Rock Hike in Norway, YouTuber Recalls How Normal Working Norwegians Came to Their Rescue.

Indian Baraat Shuts Down Wall Street in New York City

