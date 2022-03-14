A very peculiar snake with fur on its back is found in a swamp in Thailand by a 49-year-old local, Tu. The green colour furry reptile was spotted slithering in dirty water near Sakhon Nakhon province. The creepy creature's fur aligns with its zig-zag movement. However, the date, exact location, and authenticity of the viral clip have not been verified yet. Cobra Takes a U-Turn! Huge Snake Strikes Back at Man Holding Its Tail Trying To Pull It Out From Room, Video Goes Viral.

Watch The Viral Video, Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)