If you find reptiles thrilling, this viral video of a Cobra snake in all its glory will amaze you! A viral clip of a man trying to catch a snake with a stick is doing rounds on social media platforms. A Twitter user posted a video of the snake and captioned it as 'Don't judge a snake by its tail. The video shows a big snake striking back at the man while he tries to catch it by its tail. King Cobra Follows Child Into His House in Vietnam, Spine-Chilling Clip Goes Viral on Social Media (Watch Scary Video).

The viral video of the aggressive Cobra is likely to send a chill down your spine. Take a look here:

Never Judge a snake by it's tail ?@Pendrive_Baba pic.twitter.com/ytet6ps7bg — Jude David (@judedavid21) September 6, 2021

After a lot of effort, the man finally managed to get hold of the King Cobra. Take a look at the full viral video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)