After teasing the fans worldwide with visual teasers, LALISA, BLACKPINK's Lisa, announces the tracklist of the first single album. The 24-year-old singer, who is all set to make the solo debut took to her official Instagram handle to share the "LALISA" tracklist. The album consists of two songs – "LALISA" and "MONEY." BLACKPINK’s Lisa To Perform Her Solo Single ‘LALISA’ on the Tonight Show, View Tweet That’s Got Fans Super-Excited! LALISA album release date is September 10, 2021, which the star performer had previously announced on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

As per this poster, "LALISA" is written by TEDDY, Bekuh BOOM and composed by them and 24. As for "MONEY," Bekuh BOOM and Vince have penned down the lyrics, while the song is composed by the duo along with 24 and R.Tee.

BLACKPINK and the South Korean entertainment agency, YG Entertainment which manages BLACKPINK, also shared the LALISA lyric poster with a cryptic message, "Catch Me If You Can".

Watch Video of LALISA First Visual Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)