BLACKPINK’s poster girl Lisa is all set to perform her solo single, “LALISA” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 10. The 24-year-old Thai rapper has released three visual teasers of her first single album so far. With this, Lisa follows the footsteps of a fellow band member, Rose, who had also performed her solo “On The Ground” on the talk show.

