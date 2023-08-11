In a bizarre incident that took place in Brazil, police officials threw a birthday party for a teen accused of being a notorious thief. The cops threw a birthday party for the teen on his 18th birthday after they saw his ID while booking him. Multiple videos of the cops throwing a party for the accused teen are going viral on social media. The video shows cops celebrating the teenager's birthday as he turns 18, however, it turns out to be the worst birthday as the cops arrest the teen on his 18th birthday by conducting an operation at his home. In Brazil, criminals and people involved in crimes cannot be arrested if they are under 18. So the police waited for the teenager to turn 18 and turned up at his place with the alleged birthday surprise for him. A similar incident had taken place in June when the police had arrested a teen when he turned 18 for allegedly supplying drugs. Plane Crash in Brazil Video: Father Sips Beer as 11-Year-Old Son 'Flies' Aircraft Moments Before Fatal Crash.

Police Conduct Home Operation

The Brazilian police couldn't arrest a notorious thief under 18, so they conducted a home operation and apprehended him on his 18th birthday🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/pWGZUsxDRy — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 10, 2023

Brazilian Police Arrest Thief

Brezilya Polisi 18 yaş altında olduğu için tutuklayamadıgı azılı bir hırsızı evine operasyon yaparak 18 yaşına girdiği gün tutukladı. pic.twitter.com/CCnJZIUG3f — mühendisyen (@muhendisyenn) August 9, 2023

Worst Birthday Ever

This guy has been dealing drugs his whole childhood and has been caught many times but because you can't arrest someone before they turn 18 in Brazil he has been let go every time. Police finally got him when he turned 18. Worst birthday ever. pic.twitter.com/4R9lDmCce1 — Fight Videos (@FightVideosTV) June 7, 2023

