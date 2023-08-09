In a video doing the internet rounds, a man is seen sipping beer while his 11-year-old son is seen flying the plane. The Beechcraft Baron 58 twin-engined plane, registration PR-IDE further crashed killing father and son. The Aircraft crashed in a thick forest region, on the border of Rondônia and Mato Grosso. The tragic and fatal crash claimed the lives of the 42-year-old Brazilian rancher, Garon Maia, and his son, Francisco Maia on July 29. The viral video shows moments before the deadly crash. National Book Lovers Day 2023 Wishes: Beautiful Pics and Greetings Shared By Twitterati to Celebrate the Joy of Reading.

Here's the Viral Video:

Avião bimotor Beechcraft Baron 58, de matrícula PR-IDE, "caiu matando pai e filho" a Aeronave cair em uma região de mata fechada, na divisa de Rondônia e Mato Grosso. Os destroços da aeronave foram localizados na manhã deste domingo (30) o pecuarista Garon Maia e o filho.🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/nOEBpVZJup — D' AVIATION 🇧🇷 (@pgomes7973) August 1, 2023

