The BTS Army has several exciting new updates in the new year! The world-famous septet is soon to be seen in a webtoon called 7 Fates- Chakho. HYBE recently released the teaser of the webtoon which stars the bangtan boys. In the teaser clip, the members are seen reaching toward a ball of light as a dramatic instrumental track plays in the background. The interesting urban fantasy is inspired by Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called chakhogapsa. Suga portrays Cein, who has a tragic past of almost being eaten by a tiger, V as Jooan, who falls in love with a tiger, J-Hope is Hosu, Jin plays an ordinary archer, RM as crime expert, Jimin plays Haru and Jungkook portrays Zeha, a half-human, and half-tiger character. John Cena Reveals His Favourite BTS Boys Are RM and J-Hope, Leaves the ARMY Happy! (Watch Viral Video).

Watch The Teaser Here:

