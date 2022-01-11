John Cena, who recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show revealed his fave BTS members and you are in for a treat. When the Peacemaker actor was asked to choose the one BTS person he admires, he replied, “RM and J-Hope because they’re like the lyricist guys, not only do I love their fanbase I think the BTS ARMY is unbelievable..." So sweet!

Watch Viral Video:

John Cena talking about His Favourite @BTS_twt Members on Ell€n Show "RM and J-Hope because they’re like the lyricist guys, not only do I love their fanbase I think the BTS ARMY is unbelievable, I love their message..They’re taking a break right now, I wish them happy rest and+ pic.twitter.com/KeAZue3bgk — BTSChartDaily⁷ (@BTSChartDaily7) January 11, 2022

