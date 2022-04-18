After the four nights of "Permission to Dance on Stage" in Las Vegas, the septet threw another astonishing surprise for AMRY! BTS official on Twitter posted a catchy montage video of the septet which is a teaser of their fresh album. The date of Bangtan Boys' next comeback. 22.06.10, that is the 10th of June will be when the group will be releasing their song. Reportedly, Big Hit Music confirmed the album in a post on the fan community platform Weverse. The label for the upcoming surprise is "We Are Bulletproof"! BTS Receives Standing Ovation for Power-Packed James Bond-Inspired Grammy Awards 2022 Performance, ARMY Reacts!

Watch The Teaser, Here:

