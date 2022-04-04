The popular, South Korean band BTS performed onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their energetic performance on "Butter" blew away audiences' minds. The group received a standing ovation for their commendable performance. All the seven talented members of the band were sported in black suits and showcased James Bond-inspired dance moves. Their beloved ARMY flooded Twitter with happy messages and videos of their performance. GRAMMYs 2022: Pics Of Kim Tae-Hyung AKA BTS’ V And Jon Batiste’s Meet-And-Greet Go Viral, Netizens React Over Their Bonding At The Award Ceremony.

Magical Performance By BTS

BTS GETTING A STANDING OVATION AND AS THEY FKING SHOULD pic.twitter.com/BYUkUAXe9b — lea⁷ (@seokjinbit) April 4, 2022

Well Deserved

Watch Video:

A standing ovation for BTS at the #GRAMMYs 💜 pic.twitter.com/VNlcTXezQj— ⟭⟬♡- BackUp (@BTSArmy_47) April 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)