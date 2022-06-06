The K-pop sensation BTS' recent trip to the US White House was all about some serious conversations and a fun time with President Joe Biden. Mr Pres. shared a glimpse of his meeting with the septet wherein he played Bangtan Boys' popular summer single "Butter", to make them feel comfortable. The reel shared on Instagram also shows Vice President Kamala Harris welcoming the boy band warmly and dove into talking about AANHPI Heritage month as well as Asian discrimination. BTS Meets Joe Biden: K-Pop Boy Group Gives Famous Finger Heart With US President At The White House Oval Office (View Pics & Videos).

Watch How BTS Reacted To President Joe Biden's Move:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

