The BTS boys have been in the headlines for their recent meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss the rising Asian Hate Crime and celebrate Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The K-pop group also posed with the Pres. with their famous finger heart gesture at the oval office in the White House. The President also shared a glimpse of their conversation on Twitter. BTS at White House: Bangtan Boys Deliver Remarks in Press Briefing Ahead of Meeting With US President Joe Biden.

BTS And US Pres. Joe Biden

.@BTS_twt and President Biden posing with finger hearts at the White House Oval Office 🫰 pic.twitter.com/oYwH7EIWF9 — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 1, 2022

Watch The Video:

It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)