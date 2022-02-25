Another adorable post adds to BTS RM's artistic account today. Namjoon treated his ARMY by sharing a mirror selca with another cute human, Kim Taehyung aka V. The post has a slew of random snaps which indicates that RM had a great weekend. The Instagram post also has Namjoon's white spitz, Rap mon, a blue card, and a tiger's portrait. Kim Namjoon captioned the post "it happens". Remember 'Koya The Koala' Named in Honour of BTS' RM aka Namjoon? It's All Grown Up and Has Her Own Little Joey Kalani (See Pics and Video).

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

