Along with songwriter, rapper, and record producer, BTS' RM (formerly Rap Monster) aka Kim Nam-Joon is also a brilliant cartoonist. Also, RM's character is a blue koala named Koya. BTS ARMY describes Koya as the “brilliant, multi-talented and the sleeping cutie of the group". Long back in 2018, an Australian Zoo had named Koala in honour of BTS' RM. The koala was named 'Koya' by the zoo. Now, 'Koya the Koala' is all grown up and has a little joey- Kalani. ‘Namjoon Boyfriend’ Trends on Twitter After BTS Leader RM Posted a Pic With Friend Hiding The Face With Heart Emoji!

Koya With Her Little Joey Kalani

You guysssss… Koya the koala is all grown up and has her own little joey named Kalani💙 Namjoon from BTS is an amazing cartoonist and created the original “Koya the koala.” Check out Koya meeting her cartoon counterpart a few years ago thanks to the BTS Army Australia🐨 pic.twitter.com/Uh0OU0Bbz4 — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) December 16, 2021

Baby Koala With Her Mom At Australian Nursery

KOALA SNUGGLES: Baby koala Kalani was seen snuggling with her mom Koya at the Australia Zoo's "Mums n Bubs" nursery. pic.twitter.com/LaP4U01sS2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 16, 2021

RM's Real Fans

Aww this’s the cutest, thank you for sharing 💜 pic.twitter.com/Vpbx0snr72 — J.M 🐣😍 (@JIMINbiased_95) December 16, 2021

BTS' Koya Character

I have been obsessed w/Koalas for 43 yr & consider them my spirit animal. Imagine my how much more biased I was by #RM when I discovered his #BT21 alter ego was a koala named Koya. pic.twitter.com/6SjxSg24Oa — Christina*JordanyaScömíche Namjikook🏳️‍🌈🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@JordanyaScomich) December 16, 2021

