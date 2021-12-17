Along with songwriter, rapper, and record producer, BTS' RM (formerly Rap Monster) aka Kim Nam-Joon is also a brilliant cartoonist. Also, RM's character is a blue koala named Koya. BTS ARMY describes Koya as the “brilliant, multi-talented and the sleeping cutie of the group". Long back in 2018, an Australian Zoo had named Koala in honour of BTS' RM. The koala was named 'Koya' by the zoo. Now, 'Koya the Koala' is all grown up and has a little joey- Kalani. ‘Namjoon Boyfriend’ Trends on Twitter After BTS Leader RM Posted a Pic With Friend Hiding The Face With Heart Emoji!

Koya With Her Little Joey Kalani

Baby Koala With Her Mom At Australian Nursery 

RM's Real Fans 

BTS' Koya Character

 

