Two lions escaped their enclosure mid-performance, causing widespread panic among the audience in China's Henan province. The big cats escaped through an unlocked door during a live performance. One of the lions ran out of the stage enclosure and was later seen wandering outside the circus. There were no casualties or injuries, the reports said. Tiger Attacks Ringmaster During Live Circus Performance, Viral Video Captures Terrifying Visuals.

Lions Escape Circus Enclosure Mid-Act:

Shocking video from #China's Henan province shows two #circus lions escaping the enclosure during a live performance. Their escape led the audience to panic and many ran away in terror. The #lions jumped out of an unlocked door and ran about the circus, causing people to flee. pic.twitter.com/1F0H2hCNVJ — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 20, 2023

