We all have gone to watch circus performances in childhood and got awestruck when the ringmaster performed dangerous yet thrilling acts with wild animals like tigers, lions, and elephants. But no matter how well-trained these animals are, in the end, they are wild in nature. One slight provocation or miscalculation can make all hell breaks loose. A video circulating on social media shows a tiger attacking a ringmaster during a live circus performance. The details of the video are unknown. In the video, the ringmaster can be seen performing his act with two tigers when one of the big cats goes rogue and attack the trainer. The tiger grabs the trainer's neck while he attempted to free himself from the big cat. Another circus worker can be seen trying to save the man from the tiger's clutches. Karnataka Tiger Attack: Fear Grips Region After ‘Maneater’ Tiger Kills 10-Year-Old Boy, His Grandfather in Kodagu.

Tiger Attacks Ringmaster During Live Circus Performance:

