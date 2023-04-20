A performance by two acrobats who were reportedly married to each other went wrong and resulted in an accident in Suzhou City, China. The female performer, who was swinging high with her husband during the live event, abruptly withdrew her hands up into the air and fell to the ground. According to reports, a failure in the rescue effort caused her to pass away in the terrible tragedy. Female Dancer Falls 20-Foot on Stage During Live DJ Performance at Coachella 2023 in the California Desert, Horrifying Video Goes Viral.

Chinese Acrobat Artist Crashes to Ground During Perfomance

