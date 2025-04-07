A man in China has taken legal action against a gaming company, alleging that he developed depression after being virtually slapped over 4,800 times in a popular online game, according to the South China Morning Post. Known by the pseudonym Qiaoben, the plaintiff has been a dedicated player of Three Kingdoms Kill Online for 15 years and is currently the game's top-ranked player. Developed by a company in Hangzhou, Three Kingdoms Kill Online was launched in 2009 and is set during the historical Three Kingdoms era in China. The game features multiplayer matches involving four to eight players with each match lasting between 10 and 30 minutes. How Adorable! YourRAGE Helps Pet Dog Gaia To Deliver 12 Healthy Puppies Live on Stream, Bringing Fans Along For the Heartwarming Journey (Watch Video).

Man Sues Gaming Company

