Popular streamer YourRAGE has made history by becoming the first content creator to assist in the delivery of 12 healthy puppies live on stream. The incredible moment occurred when his dog, Gaia, went into labor, and YourRAGE, known for his gaming content and engaging personality, decided to share the experience with his audience in real-time. His viewers were not just spectators but active participants in a miraculous event that unfolded in front of their eyes. The stream, which began as a routine broadcast, soon transformed into a moment of compassion and support as YourRAGE, alongside a veterinarian via a live call, assisted Gaia through the delivery process, ensuring the well-being of both mother and puppies. YourRAGE Opens Up About His Bloody Eye Injury, Twitch and Kick Streamer Shares Health Update in Viral Video Following Horrific Wood Chopping Accident During Lumberjack Livestream.

YourRAGE Helps Deliver 12 Healthy Puppies Live On Stream

YourRAGE becomes the first streamer to help deliver 12 healthy puppies live on stream from his dog, Gaia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SztgTy4K2m — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 6, 2025

