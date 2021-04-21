Civil Service Day 2021 Messages & Images Flood Twitter

Best wishes to all civil servants on the occasion of civil services day, In different terrains and across different sectors, they are working tirelessly to help our citizens and enhance national progress,May they keep serving the nation with the same zeal#civilservicesday pic.twitter.com/aC9BHtC5wZ — Anusha 🦋 (@AnushaKashyap8) April 21, 2021

Know Why Civil Service Day is Observed on April 21

#civilservicesday This day in 1947, Sardar Patel aptly described civil servants as the 'Steel frame of India'. My heartful gratitude to numerous civil servants for reshaping our governance structures to reflect both our constitutional values as well as people's expectations. pic.twitter.com/d8wEXfbj11 — Sahil (@Sxhill_) April 21, 2021

Civil Servants Wishing Their Colleagues

Greetings to all fellow officers and the whole Nation on #CivilServicesDay. Let's keep on serving the public with all our heart and mind and save our motherland from perhaps the biggest health challenge of our generation. pic.twitter.com/UKfjFPO4Rz — Prashant Arora IRAS (@PrashantIRAS) April 21, 2021

Civil Service-- an Opportunity to Serve the Nation

योग: कर्मसु कौशलम 🙏🏻 The opportunity it gives to Connect to People and Serve the Nation & Society is Unparallel ! Humbled to be part of IAS #CivilServices Shouldering its responsibility in #IndiasFightAgainstCOVID19 #NationBeforeSelf 🇮🇳#CivilServicesDay (Old Pic ) pic.twitter.com/7cbos1p4v1 — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) April 21, 2021

Inspiring Quote by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

"Take to the path of dharma - the path of truth and justice. Don't misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness." - Sardar Patel#civilservicesday #IAS pic.twitter.com/5cWEs2MXGu — Yogesh Patil (@iasyogeshpatil) April 21, 2021

Why Civil Service?

Best part of bein a #CivilServant is in knowin dat ur work can live forever in smiles of countless individuals! It’s in believin dat ur efforts can make their journey of lives a li’l easier & realisin later dat their journey inherently became a part of urs too😊#CivilServicesDay pic.twitter.com/fnVMXJqyXo — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) April 21, 2021

