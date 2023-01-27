This couple with 360 tattoos and 54 piercings combined gets trolled online constantly for their body modifications. But that doesn’t bother them too much since they met each other. Tobias Müller met tattoo artist Lena-Marie Duhn in 2018 and has then been able to get inked a lot more often, as he now has over 300 “extreme” tattoos, a split tongue, four subdermal silicone implants, one permanent branding, and an implanted magnet and chip. According to him, Duhn complete 230 of his tattoos in the last five years, which brought them closer. Check out pictures of the couple here. Woman Tattoos Her Eyeballs Purple and Blue! Northern Ireland-Based Woman Says She Might Be Losing Her Eyesight, Should Have Listened to Daughter (View Tweet).

View Images of Couple With 360 Tattoos and 54 Piercings

We fell in love over 360 tattoos and 54 piercings — trolls can't break us https://t.co/hqvS0Tc19s pic.twitter.com/Wi0rvEZ5xB — New York Post (@nypost) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)